Fond du Lac mobile home catches fire after electrical failure

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Electrical issues caused an isolated fire in a mobile home Friday evening.
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to a call about smoke inside a residence off of Van Dyne Road around 9:00 pm. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and smoke was ventilated from the home.
According to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue investigators, faulty wiring and an overloaded outlet caused the fire. The fire was limited to a single area and only a small section of wall and electrical wiring received damage.
The occupant and two pets escaped safely and no injuries were reported.
The Fond du Lac Fire Rescue team said "it is important to plug power strips directly into the outlet and avoid plugging multiple power supplies into each other."