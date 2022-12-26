Fond du Lac native named next Miss Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 2022's Miss Wisconsin took the crown as Miss America, a Fond du Lac native steps up to take the crown.

Kylene Spanbauer was the first runner-up for Miss Wisconsin 2022 in June and she's previously been Miss Harbor Cities 2022.

She was awarded a full scholarship to attend the University of Iowa and was a featured "Golden Girl" baton twirler for the Hawkeyes Marching Band for five years. While at Iowa, she studied Therapeutic Recreation and Disabilities Studies.

Spanbauer said she'd spend her time as Miss Wisconsin educating and empowering others through her social impact initiative "No Means No: Sexual Assault Education."

As a sexual assault prevention educator and youth/teen advocate, she hopes to build community awareness around sexual violence and help a variety of audiences learn about how to prevent it in age-appropriate ways.

Spanbauer will appear alongside Miss America Grace Stanke at the Miss America Homecoming when the date is determined in February or March.