Fond du Lac police arrest suspect in domestic violence, arson incident

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) — Authorities in Fond du Lac said multiple people have been displaced from their home, and one person is in custody after a domestic violence incident escalated to arson Friday afternoon.
Officials said officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) responded to a domestic violence investigation on E. 2nd St. just after 1 p.m. When they arrived, officers found the 29-year-old victim had made her way to safety at a neighboring home.
Officers learned the 31-year-old suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence with a can of gasoline, so they evacuated the upstairs tenants and requested the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue (FDLFR) to the scene.
Officials say officers set up a perimeter and attempted to negotiate, but the suspect was uncooperative and hung up the phone multiple times. During negotiations, flames were seen on the first floor, and smoke began to escape the residence.
According to a FDLPD release, the suspect briefly exited the residence with a serious self-inflicted throat wound, refused to cooperated and re-entered the nearly fully ingulfed house. Moments later, the suspect exited the residence from a side door and officers took him into custody.
Fire crews encountered heavy fire conditions from the front and side of the two-story, multi-family residence. Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused extensive damage to the home.
The suspect was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with significant injuries. He is facing several charges and will be transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail after medical clearance.
A FDLPD Community Service Officer was also transported to St. Agnes Hospital for smoke inhalation.
This incident remains under investigation, and authorities are not releasing any other information right now.