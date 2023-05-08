Fond du Lac police identify woman killed in shooting, suspects not in custody

FOND DU LAC (WKOW/WBAY) -- One person is dead and two others hurt following a shooting in Fond du Lac Sunday night. And now, police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Police said they were called to an apartment, Maplewood Commons, near Martin Avenue and East Pioneer Road at about 6:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
According to our Green Bay affiliate, when police arrived, they found three shooting victims. They were all taken to the hospital.
A 20-year-old woman died. An 18-year-old man and a man in his late 40's are still alive, but in the hospital. In a Facebook post, police identify the woman who died as Tatyanna PM Zech. Both injured men have not yet been identified.
Police said the suspects ran away from the area and they have not been found at this time. Temporary felony warrants have been issued for the suspects, 17-year-old Antonio Johnson and 14-year-old Parise Larry Jr.
Overnight, police put out pictures of the teens they believe were involved in the fatal shooting. More information can be found on the department's Facebook page.
This is an active homicide investigation and Fond du Lac Police said they are being assisted by multiple agencies, including Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Authorities said if anyone has information on this shooting to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555 or call 911.