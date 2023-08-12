Fond du Lac restaurant closed after fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- A restaurant in Fond du Lac is closed because of a fire.
According to a news release from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Benjamin Stephany, the fire happened around 6:30 Friday night at Boda's Restaurant.
Stephany says crews found light smoke in the basement, and the fire in the mechanical room. The door to the mechanical room was closed, so the fire put itself out, Stephany says.
The fire is believed to have started from a malfunctioning fan that was in the room to keep the area dry.
"This is a great example of how important it is to have working smoke detectors in your home or business. It also shows the importance of having doors closed. If the door to the mechanical room was left open, the outcome would have been much worse," said Stephany.
No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire.
The restaurant will be closed until further notice.