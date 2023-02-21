 Skip to main content
Food banks and pantries prepare for surge in demand as extra FoodShare benefits set to end

food pantry

The federal government started providing additional monthly benefits at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but those are ending in February.

MADISON (WKOW) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic started, lines at food pantries grew longer, and the federal government started providing extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. 

However, that additional money is going away at the end of February. 

Kris Tazelaar, the director of marketing and communications for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said, on average, families will receive around $100 less in monthly benefits starting in March. 

However, he said some people will see a bigger decrease. 

"Some families are going to see a $200 impact to their food budget, and that can be really significant for them," he said. 

The change is happening at a time when food prices are still up. So, Tazelaar said Second Harvest and its partner food pantries are preparing for a surge in people needing their help. He said that preparation includes stocking up on food and shoring up the supply chain. 

"Now it's just a matter of making that extra phone call, it's making sure that a new truckload of product comes in every three weeks instead of every four or five," he said. 

However, Tazelaar said the work comes with challenges. 

State data shows more than 46,000 people in Dane County received benefits from Wisconsin's SNAP program, FoodShare, in January. 

Tazelaar said, in total, people in the county will receive around $5.4 million less in benefits each month after the additional federal benefits end. 

"That is certainly significant for those families, and it's going to be significant for Second Harvest and for the partner agencies we work with," he said. 

Tazelaar said the $5.4 million in monthly benefits breaks down to just under 1.5 million meals. He said, in order to fully replace that value, Second Harvest would need to double its operations. 

He said that's why food banks and pantries will be looking to people who don't need food assistance, and he says there are multiple ways to help. 

"Depending on which community they're in, there is probably an emergency food service provider who is right there in their local community," he said. "They need financial assistance, they need volunteers, they probably need food, too."