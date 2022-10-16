'Food for Kidz' prepares meals and packs boxes to help feed those in Ukraine

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A local organization is filling boxes with meals in hopes of filling the stomachs of starving children all over the world.
Joni Juergens is a long-time committee member for "Food for Kidz," an organization that works to feed starving children. This year, people in Wisconsin are preparing meals for those in Ukraine.
"We have the opportunity to look where there's a great need in the world, obviously, there's a great need in the Ukraine. So that's where our food is going this year," Juergens said.
Each meal costs 25 cents, but organizers say the impact it has on people is priceless.
"This is love in action, and it's just a beautiful thing to see," Juergens said.
Andrew Dzyuba has lived in Wisconsin since 2016. He said not a day goes by where he doesn't think of his family and friends who are home in Ukraine.
"My morning routines usually consists of checking in with them and making sure everybody's still alive. 'Hey, like is the house still safe?'" said Dzyuba.
But seeing the helping effort by hundreds of people in Wisconsin is a feeling he said leaves him feeling thankful.
"From the bottom of my heart, from all of my country mates and the sisters and brothers in Ukraine. We really appreciate all the support that the United States and the state of Wisconsin and Waunakee to give to all the people in Ukraine," he said.
While it's an event to support those in Ukraine, volunteers said they enjoy getting their kids involved for a great cause.
Neil Ziegler has been volunteering for 10 years with his family. He said it's an opportunity to make a worldwide impact.
"The meals are going over to the Ukraine, and to have this many meals produced in such a short period of time. It's just really feels good to make that kind of impact," Ziegler said.
Organizers said they hope to box and ship 250,000 meals.