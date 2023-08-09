Food pantries seeing increasing demand, facing rising costs

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- More people in southern Wisconsin are struggling to put food on their tables, and many are turning to food pantries for help.
In Beloit, the Caritas Food Pantry is serving around 760 households each month, according to executive director Max Dodson. Just four and half months ago, the pantry was serving around 550 households each month. Compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry is serving around 20% more people now.
Dodson called the increase dramatic, and his pantry isn't the only one seeing more people walk through the doors.
Kris Tazelaar, the marketing and communications director for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said many of the food bank's partner agencies are also seeing large increases in demand.
"They're seeing 30, 40, 50, even 100% more people walking through their doors, and so they're looking to us to help meet the needs of those folks," he said.
However, while demand has risen, Tazelaar said most donations have stayed at the same level. That means Second Harvest is having to buy more food.
"We have purchased triple the amount of food this past year than ever before, just to meet that increased need," he said. "When you take into account the increased cost of that food, it really strains our resources."
Dodson said Caritas is seeing the same financial strain. The food pantry has already spent 104% of its food budget for 2023.
"It's the middle of August," Dodson said. "The challenge is how long we're going to be able to do that -- inflationary pressures, the supply chain pressures."
He said, so far, the Beloit community continues to step up and support Caritas, so the pantry is able to remain a vital resource for an ever growing number of people.
But Dodson and Tazelaar both said local food pantries across southern Wisconsin need help.
"Pay attention to your local pantry. Take care of them," Dodson said. "Consider the option 'what if we weren't here?'"
He said the most effective way to help a food pantry or food bank is to donate money because those organizations have higher buying power.
"We can amplify whatever that donation might be more than you as an individual can do on your own," Dodson said.
You can find a food pantry in your community here.