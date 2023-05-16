Food scraps drop-off site returns to South Madison Farmers' Market

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison city officials say a food scraps drop-off is returning to the South Madison Farmers' Market.
Starting May 23, people can drop off food scraps for composting at designated booths.
The booth can accept scraps such as egg shells, coffee grounds, and raw fruits and vegetables.
There are some items the booth can't accept, like meat products, bones, dairy products, grease or cooking oil, compostable plastics or paper products.
Madison Streets Division has a more specific online guide for what the drop-off site can and can't accept.
Food scraps can be dropped off from 2-6 p.m. during the Tuesday evening market. The drop-off site will be around for the duration of the market, which ends its season on October 31.
There is also a food scraps drop-off location at the Eastside Farmers' Market on Ingersoll Street.