Food Taste Jamboree celebrates Black cuisines in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Delicious entrees and desserts made by Black restaurants were celebrated at the Food Taste Jamboree Sunday.
The event was hosted in the parking lot of Feed Kitchens, located on the city's north side. There, guests could try various dishes from participating food carts and caterers for five dollars.
"This is just a wonderful connection to support our vendors here at Feed Kitchens and to the larger community of entrepreneurs as well," Chris Brockel, manager of Feed Kitchens said.
Camille Carter, President and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, said the event brings visibility to many restaurants, which is especially important after the pandemic.
"They've weathered the storm, they've been resilient through the pandemic, and really, we're trying to just do what we can to keep them very, very healthy and feeding our community," Carter said.
The event concluded Black Restaurant Week in Madison. Carter said Madison is the first city in the country to establish such a week.
"Madison should have pride in having the first Black Restaurant Week across the nation," Carter said. "This movement continues to gain momentum."
More information about the Food Taste Jamboree, including names of restaurants that participated can be found here.
Carter said it is important to support Black restaurants year round.