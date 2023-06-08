UW-Madison has indulgent job opportunity for cheese lovers

MADISON (WKOW) — UW-Madison has a unique job opportunity for those passionate about food, especially for anyone who loves cheese as much as or more than the average Wisconsinite.
The job's specific title within the Center for Dairy Research is "Descriptive Sensory Panelist," but the role's description is akin to a professional cheese taster.
The post states those hired to the role will learn to become an "expert taster" who can describe the sensory experience of food, specifically for research and product development.
The foods in question: cheese and pizza. Those hired will taste up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week, along with other foods.
Each three-hour session of work takes place on campus and there could be up to three sessions in a week. The role pays $15 an hour.