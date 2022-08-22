MADISON (WKOW) -- Walking down the isle of the grocery store has left many with sticker shock. For those experiencing food insecurity though, the impact of inflation has been much more personal.
"It's no longer enjoyable," Elizabeth Blume of Madison said. "It is no longer--'let me eat this beautiful piece of food.' It's survival."
Blume works part time from her parents home, which she was forced to move back to during the pandemic. Because money is tight, she utilizes Wisconsin's FoodShare Program.
"Being able to use my food share to provide for my family has been a blessing," Blume said.
Because of rising prices of groceries though, Blume said she is once again struggling to put food on the table though.
"With inflation, my gallon of milk that was three or $4 is now $6," Blume said.
This has forced her to choose cheaper, less nutritious and in some cases, bad options for her food sensitive diet.
"I don't eat gluten. Sometimes, I have to, I don't have a choice," Blume said.
Right now, the Wisconsin Department of Health reports that people enrolled in the state's FoodShare Program are getting at least $95.00 in additional benefits because of the pandemic.
Even with a little extra money, Blume said she is still struggling.
"If we could actually look at the numbers and say: 'What is someone actually spending every month on food?' And, actually provide that number to the person, it could really change lives," Blume said.
Kristopher Tazelaar, Director of Marketing & Communications at Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, said he has also seen FoodShare recipients struggle amid inflation. One woman, in particular, told him that her grocery bill has more than doubled.
"Prior to the pandemic, she was paying about $30.00 per week for that same grocery list. Now, that same grocery list is up over $80.00 a week," Tazelaar said.
This being said, Tazelaar said FoodShare remains one of the best ways to end hunger in America, and benefits the greater community.
"For every $5.00 that goes out in FoodShare benefits, it actually generates $9.00 in local economic activity," Tazelaar said. "So, it's the opposite of of a drain on the economy. It's actually a boost to the local economy."
State health officials say additional emergency benefits will continue for now. But, Blume said the uncertainty of when that could end mixed with those rising prices makes her worry about the future.
"I guarantee you that every single person that you talk to that's on food stamps, worries about food. They worry about being able to provide that next meal," Blume said.
If you are experiencing food insecurity, there is help out there, including the following resources: