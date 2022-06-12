 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fools Flotilla draws hundreds of costumed participants to Yahara River

  • Updated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds met on the water for a cause and a celebration Sunday.

The River Alliance of Wisconsin continued Fools Flotilla, an event that encourages community members to come together and appreciate urban rivers.

Participants continued the tradition this year by hitting the Yahara River in costume.

"Our mission is to empower people to protect and restore water," Karen Anderson, Development Director of the River Alliance of Wisconsin said. "Celebrating it is a great way to appreciate it and to raise awareness of its importance."

Fools Flotilla has been taking place for more than a decade.

Tags

Recommended for you