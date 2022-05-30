For some local businesses, high gas prices mean thousands in extra expenses

MADISON (WKOW) — As of Monday, gas prices in Wisconsin and across the country are at the highest level ever. And while consumers may be feeling the impact, for some local businesses reliant on fuel the cost is even greater.
Tim Lightner, owner of Madison's Two Men and a Truck, says for a moving company like his, high fuel prices are crushing.
"This time a year, I'd say we're probably at least a couple thousand dollars a day," Lightner said. "Just on fuel."
Gas for the company's moving trucks make up their third largest expense, behind the trucks themselves and labor costs. That increase in prices means thousands of dollars in lost revenue for the company.
"We don't have, you know, a big stockpile of cash sitting somewhere where we can absorb these kinds of things," Lightner said. "And so we've increased wages for our employees because they're feeling the pinch as well and we've increased prices that we've had to pass on to our customers as well."
But Lightner isn't alone. According to a recent poll by the small business referral network Allignable, 68% of business owners said that rising gas prices had a "very significant impact" on their economic recovery from the pandemic.
Travel experts like AAA spokesperson Nick Jarmusz say the problem will likely only get worse.
"We are at the highest gas prices that we have ever seen," Jarmusz said. "And we probably have not seen the highest yet."
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $4.42, and gas prices have remained flat or risen every single day since April 24.
Jarmusz says high demand, economic uncertainty and upcoming holidays are to blame. He added that high gas prices have a significant impact on the rest of the economy as well.
"Diesel prices are also at record highs," Jarmusz said. "So that's going to affect shipping, that's going to affect deliveries, and those prices will all eventually be passed on to the consumer."
Lightner and his team have already had to increase prices for their consumers — something he says they'll likely have to do again.
"If prices continue to rise, then it also means that we have to pass costs along just like every other vehicle, every other company in the world that relies on gasoline," Lightner said. "And we really don't have much of a choice."