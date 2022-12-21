'For us, by us': The Center for Black Excellence and Culture aims to highlight Black design

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's south side is set to gain a new addition in 2024: The Center for Black Excellence and Culture.
The building's design is the work of Rafeeq Asad with JLA Architects. He said, after talking with Dr. Alex Gee, The Center's founder, he decided to focus on representing the Black community and using elements of the Black aesthetic in the design.
"We looked at the angularity, so you'll see lots of elements of angles and movement," he said. "You'll see a lot of rhythm, based on some of the concepts that he shared. We use stronger materials, so you'll see some concrete forms that represent strength and resiliency."
He said there will also be a lot of vibrant color, and those design choices will help make The Center pop.
"It'll stand out in Madison," Asad said. "It's not your average Madison project."
For the designer, working on this project has been deeply personal.
"This is one of the first clients that I've had an opportunity to work with that looks like me," he said. "I'm really big on social justice and design justice. So, designing with a community that you're a part of and hearing their needs and their wants and helping to make that come to fruition is speechless."
He said he's hopeful that connection will inspire his work so the Black community feels represented by the building's design.
"I think it's the pivotal point in my career, to where I am working for people that I know, people that I respect, people that I'm a part of, that I work with outside of work," Asad said. "This is for us, by us."
However, he said he also hopes The Center's impact spreads farther into the community.
"A lot of times, we have our own unconscious bias, and people look at certain groups as less than," he said. "I think this project shows that that's not the case. This project exhibits Black excellence from every step of the way."
This is the first story in a series 27 News is producing on The Center for Black Excellence and Culture. Over the next few months, our team of reporters will have you covered on the project's progress and the goals it hopes to achieve in Madison.