Forgotten WWI uniform leads Wisconsin family on a road trip to find the owner

History full circle

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A forgotten piece of World War I history took a Madison father and son on a road trip.

The two men, Forrest and Brad Welling, came across a soldier's uniform at a store near Milwaukee and soon learned to whom the uniform belonged.

Heffron's WWI uniform

"This uniform was right on display on a mannequin up front and right then and there, I knew I wanted it," Forrest remembered. 

$300 later, they brought it home. 

After looking it over, the Wellings said they couldn't find a name on it. For the next few years, it hung on a wall in their home.

"It was about two years after I purchased it, height of COVID-19, and I got bored and sort of started fishing around the upper chest pockets," Forrest explained. "And lo and behold, I found the American Legion card with his name stamped across it."

Homer Heffron

The paper read Homer Heffron of Wisconsin. The father and son believe Heffron enlisted sometime around 1917.

The VFW post listed on the card no longer exists. 

VFW Card

"It's no longer a nameless uniform," Forrest added. "It's tied to an individual."

Forrest and Brad soon learned more about Heffron's life. They said he was a farmer at some point and lived in the Madison area.

"He served in all of the major campaigns of 1918 up until the end of the war, where he remained in France post war," Forrest explained. 

More digging revealed Heffron was buried at a small cemetery in Grant County. 

On Memorial Day and with Heffron's uniform in the back, Forrest and Brad took the hour trip to Arthur United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial Day remembrance

"We decided it would be a great idea to go down to his grave site and at least reunite him with his uniform after at least 40 years," Forrest added.

The father and son said the entire experience was both humbling and surreal. 

"I hope in some way, he knows that his uniform and his story is being appreciated," Forrest said. "And as long as I live, I will continue to do so."

According to his headstone, Heffron was born in 1898 and died in 1982.

The Wellings said they would love to reunite the uniform with Heffron's relatives.

They believe Heffron has one surviving daughter who is around 94 years old.

You can keep up to date on their findings through a Facebook post found here. 