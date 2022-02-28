Former Attorney General says RNC should find different 2024 presidential nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) -- Former President Trump's Attorney General says Republicans should look for other presidential candidates in 2024.
Bill Barr calls the prospect of Trump running for president, "dismaying", in his new book, "One Damn Thing After Another".
Barr writes the 2020 election was not stolen saying instead that "Trump lost it."
His dispute with Trump over false claims of election fraud led to his departure from the administration.
The former loyalist now admits that Trump "has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers" a president needs.
Bill Barr's memoirs as attorney general has a release date of march 8th.