Former Badger announces retirement from New England Patriots

(WKOW) — A former Badger is retiring from the NFL.
James White, a running back for the New England Patriots, announced his retirement on Twitter.
"New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful," the tweet reads. "This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next."
New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful.— James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022
This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW
White was a running back for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2010-2013.