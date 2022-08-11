 Skip to main content
Former Badger announces retirement from New England Patriots

  • Updated
James White New England Patriots 2019

(WKOW) — A former Badger is retiring from the NFL. 

James White, a running back for the New England Patriots, announced his retirement on Twitter. 

"New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful," the tweet reads. "This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next." 

White was a running back for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2010-2013. 

