Former Badger Joe Thomas selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame

(WKOW) -- Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Thomas is one of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas was unveiled as a member of the Class of 2023 during the NFL Honors program Thursday night. 

It was his first year of eligibility.

"Blessed and honored beyond belief!" Thomas tweeted after the announcement was made.

The Cleveland Browns made Thomas the third overall selection in the 2007 NFL Draft. The offensive lineman played 11 seasons with the team. He was the first offensive lineman in NFL history to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas played his college football at Wisconsin. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019. He joined the UW Athletic Hall of Fame the same year.

