MADISON (WKOW) — A Former Badger running back, Brent Moss, has died. He was 50 years old.
Moss led Racine to a Division 1 State Championship back in 1988.
He then became a force in the Wisconsin backfield, especially for the 1993 team who went on to win the Rose Bowl. In that game, Moss had 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Moss played a big role during the early years of the Barry Alvarez era.
Former teammate Terrell Fletcher mourned Moss on Twitter, calling him "one of the best to ever do it."
RIP Brent Moss...— Terrell Fletcher (@terrellfletcher) November 14, 2022
We did a thing in our day. I hate that we did not become friends in time appreciate our magic. But we did work it out in time. You were one of the best to ever do it. Respect.#RIP #RosebowlMVP#RBU #OnWisconsin #teammates pic.twitter.com/MT1PALz86A