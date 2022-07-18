Former camper becomes counselor at burn camp

MADISON (WKOW) — One camper's fond memories of her experience at a Wisconsin burn camp led her to be a counselor. Now, she encourages others to be a part of the program.
The Summer Camp for Burn-Injured Youth, put on by the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation and UW Health, is a statewide program held at Camp Timber-lee, near East Troy. It is open to children 7 to 17, and includes all the activities of a traditional summer camp, like horseback riding, fishing, hiking and other outdoor sports and activities.
What makes the camp different is it allows the kids to just be kids for a week and talk about their experiences with people who understand them first-hand.
Tanya Bolchen received third-degree burns to her face, scalp, forearms and side in a house fire when she was just four-months-old. Growing up, she tried to live a normal life, but found it hard to identify with other while going through surgeries and healing. When Bolchen was eight her nurse at UW Health told her about the summer camp for kids who have suffered serious burn injuries. She attended the camp that summer.
"I had a great time...As a kid it helped me relate to other kids, and I got to see adults with burn scars and that is something I’d never seen before," Bochlen said.
She attended the camp year after year. It was an easy decision for Bolchen to become a camp counselor when she was too old to be a camper.
To Bolchen the transition was "logical," since counselors were her favorite party of camp each year.
"They tried to make it fun no matter what, like one time when it was raining, we all ran outside to play kickball in the rain,” she said. “I’m just trying to keep it there for the kids growing up who need it.”
For the past two years, the camp was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, camp is back to its traditional format for the first time since 2019, but due to a lack of events throughout the pandemic enrollment and staffing are down. So, the program is looking for campers and volunteers.
Registration for the camp can be done here by July 31. The camp is scheduled to take place from August 7 - 13.
Those interested in volunteering can visit the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation’s website.