Former Dane Co. sheriff tapped for temporary director of justice reform department

MADISON (WKOW) — A former Dane County Sheriff is serving on a new county department.
Dave Mahoney is now serving as the director of Dane County's new Department of Justice Reform, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Friday.
Parisi said it's a limited term, while the agency gets up and running. But, he thinks there's no one better than Mahoney for the job.
“Dave is a well-respected community leader who brings people together, which is exactly what’s needed to pursue the next round of reforms in our criminal justice system," a statement from Parisi said.
Parisi said the new department was created in the 2023 county budget to reduce racial disparities and disproportionate incarceration.
Mahoney, who was sheriff from 2006 until retirement in 2021, is also excited to rejoin the county in this line of work.
“I thank County Executive Parisi for his confidence and support in leading this newly created department and the opportunity for continued progress and work that our citizens can be proud of implementing,” a statement from Mahoney said.
Parisi said Mahoney will serve while the county pursues talent from across the nation to permanently fill the director role. He's expected to serve until early 2024.
A resolution approving Mahoney's contract will be considered by the Dane County Board of Supervisors in the "coming weeks."