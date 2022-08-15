Former Dane County Sheriff's deputy charged after investigation into Festge Park incident

MADISON (WKOW) — A former Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy is facing a misdemeanor charge following an investigation into a reported stabbing at Festge Park in October.
According to Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer, Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez has been charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing an officer. Online court records show Bortz-Rodriguez was charged on Friday.
In Dane County Circuit Court Monday, Bortz-Rodriguez was given a $500 signature bond.
The investigation into Bortz-Rodriguez began in October, after she claimed to have been stabbed while on duty at Festge Park and fired her weapon at the suspect. Schaffer said a "separate internal investigation" found Bortz-Rodriguez's claims were "unfounded." She was fired in November.
“The actions of this former deputy do not represent the culture of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. As your Sheriff, I want to assure our citizens and our staff that we will follow the law where it leads us; we will administer justice to all, regardless of the outcome, regardless of their standing, regardless of their profession,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in a statement.
This is a developing story that will be updated.