Former Dane County Sheriff's deputy involved in Festge Park incident pleads guilty

  • Updated
Sara Bortz-Rodriguez

MADISON (WKOW) — A former Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy entered a guilty plea for a misdemeanor charge following a 2021 investigation in Cross Plains. 

Online court records show Sara Bortz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing an officer, after an amended criminal complaint changed the charging language but not the charge itself. 

Instead of receiving a sentence, Bortz-Rodriguez was referred to the Dane County Deferred Prosecution program. 

Bortz-Rodriguez was charged in August, months after an investigation into her report of a stabbing at Festge Park in October 2021. 

Bortz-Rodriguez claimed she was stabbed while on duty at Festge Park and fired her weapon at the suspect. Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer previously told 27 News a "separate internal investigation" found Bortz-Rodriguez's claims were "unfounded."

Bort-Rodriguez was terminated from the sheriff's office in November 2021. 

