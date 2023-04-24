Former Dane County youth coach receives probation in sexting case

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Dane County youth soccer coach received a probation term after his conviction on charges involving his sexting with a teenage player.

Jamie Lieberman, 35, apologized to the girl Monday.

"I understand that I violated your trust," Lieberman said.

Lieberman recruited the seventeen year old player to his team in the form of soccer known as futsal. But after weeks of his sports supervision of the teenager, he sent her text messages suggesting they carry out sexual acts. The teen reported what happened to a high school guidance counselor in April 2022.

The victim said she's been haunted by what happened as she tries to continue her soccer career.

"You have ruined my high school experience," she said. "You preyed on my vulnerabilities and made sure you were in my head every time I stepped on the pitch."

The girl's mother said when her daughter accepted Lieberman's offer of mentorship, they were unaware Lieberman had previously resigned from a UW-Whitewater soccer coaching job after being accused of inappropriate conduct with a student-athlete.

More than a half dozen of the victim's soccer teammates attended the court hearing.

As a part of Lieberman's plea agreement, the court dropped a felony against him -- child sex crime -- and replaced it with a similar, but lesser misdemeanor offense and another misdemeanor crime. The prosecutor said the agreement allowed the victim to be spared the ordeal of being cross-examined at trial.

Lieberman's crimes do not require sex offender registration, and Lieberman's attorney Nathan Otis argued against the judge using his discretionary power to put Lieberman on the sex offender registry. Otis said the move would accomplish little, as internet searches would already reveal Lieberman's deeds.

He also said Lieberman already has suffered the collateral consequences of having his marriage fall apart, his soccer coaching credentials stripped and his career with the Wisconsin Army National Guard likely ending with his convictions.

However, Judge David Conway said Lieberman's plans to groom the teenager and carry out the crimes raised concerns he could reoffend.

"It leaves us wondering what would have happened as a result of those conversations if the [victim] had not had the courage to come forward," Conway said.

Conway ultimately decided that Lieberman must register on Wisconsin's Sex Offender Registry for 15 years.

"I'm so happy the judge held him accountable," the victim's mother told 27 News after the hearing.

Lieberman could face one year in jail if he fails to follow the terms of his probation.