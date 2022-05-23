Former Darlington teacher pleads guilty to lesser sex crimes

DARLINGTON (WKOW) - A former Darlington High School gym teacher charged with sexually assaulting a student pleaded guilty to lesser crimes Monday.
Court records show a judge found Jesse Sturtz, 23, guilty of two felony and two misdemeanor sex crimes. He was originally charged with four felonies.
Prosecutors said Sturtz had a sexual relationship with a student, which by pleading guilty, he admitted to.
His sentencing is scheduled for July. Sturtz's signature bond will remain in place until that point. He is not to have any contact with the victim, anyone else under 18, or Darlington Schools.