Former DeForest pastoral associate pleads guilty to 1 charge in sexual misconduct case

DEFOREST (WKOW) — A former DeForest pastoral associate has taken a guilty plea in one of his two charges.

Rajnal Rehmat appeared in Dane County Circuit Court Monday for a plea hearing. Online court records show he pleaded guilty to child enticement-sexual contact. As a result of the plea, a charge of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children was dropped.

Rehmat is a former pastoral associate of Saint Olaf Catholic Church in Deforest. His charges came as the result of a relationship he built with a 17-year-old female parishioner, according to a complaint filed in December.

The victim wrote a statement for the court in January, telling Rehmat what he did was "wrong" and explaining why she decided to come forward with details of their relationship.

The complaint alleges the relationship started as "innocent" but transgressed into inappropriate sexual acts.

A sentencing hearing for Rehmat is scheduled for April.