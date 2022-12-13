Former DeForest pastoral associate pleads not guilty in sex assault

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- A former Deforest religious brother accused of sexual assault has pled not guilty to the two charges against him.

Rajnal Rehmat was a pastoral associate at Saint Olaf Catholic Church in DeForest. Rehmat is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old parishioner.

According to the criminal complaint, the 17-year-old told police their relationship started off innocent but eventually something changed.

The victim claims the change started with sexual stories or questions but progressed into inappropriate physical contact.

Court records show the pair met alone at least four times and inappropriate sexual acts took place during each occasion.

Investigators said the 17-year-old reported Rehmat knew she was a minor and had a "Countdown" to her 18th birthday.

Tuesday in court, Rehmat waived his right to a preliminary hearing meaning no testimony was heard.

He is set to go to trial, but a date has not been posted.