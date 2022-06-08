Former Dodgeville daycare parent concerned over daycare's lapses in supervision

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- A parent whose child formerly attended the daycare facility affiliated with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dodgeville said he's concerned about lapses in supervision of infants and toddlers at the center.
St. Joseph Daycare is slated to close Friday, and its director and practices have been the subject of police investigation for several weeks.
The parent spoke to 27 News on the condition of anonymity, given the sensitivity nature of the investigation.
"I myself witnessed children being left unattended, along with my partner we've seen that the kids were being left unattended," he said.
Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer acknowledged that the investigated accusations included the level of supervision.
Bauer said "potential lapses of care" were brought up in the information provided to investigators and gleaned from police interviews. "And some may have been criminal in nature and some may have not," he said.
Catholic Diocese of Madison Spokesperson Brent King has yet to respond to a request for comment on the center's operation. In Dodgeville, St. Joseph Catholic Church Pastor Father Bill Van Wagner told a 27 News reporter he had no comment.
Father Van Wagner informed daycare parents this week of the daycare's coming closure.
"I regret to inform you that St. Joseph Daycare will be closing and Friday, June 10th will be our last day of operations. I am saddened that it has come to this. However, amid the uncertainty of the past few weeks, many of the Daycare employees have sought work elsewhere, as is their right. Thus, quite simply, we will not have the staff to continue operations," Van Wagner wrote.
"I do sincerely regret any inconvenience and disturbance this will cause in the lives of your children and families, however, at this point, there is no other option. In the coming months we will examine the possibility of re-establishing St. Joseph Daycare," he added.
Bauer said his department's investigation has been thorough and that police reports have been forwarded to Iowa County District Attorney Matthew Allen. Bauer said he's offered no recommendation to the district attorney on next steps.
"I don't think we weighed in one way or the other," Bauer said. "This is not a typical case that we deal with day in and day out. When we are dealing with children, certainly we want to err on the side of those children."
The parent said his family ended its affiliation with the center several weeks ago. He told 27 News that he also feared that physical child abuse took place at the daycare from information he's heard.
"I thought I could vomit," the parent told 27 News. "It's terrible for a parent to hear something like that."
Bauer offered some clarity on whether children were physically harmed.
"I don't believe we are going to have abuse by statutory definition here," Bauer said.
Iowa County District Attorney Matthew Allen has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News on his intentions with this case.