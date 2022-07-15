Former GOP congressman: Enough evidence to open criminal investigation into Trump

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Wisconsin congressman, who served three terms in the House of Representatives, said Friday he believed the January 6 committee has already produced enough evidence to merit a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Reid Ribble had already been an outspoken critic of Trump. He represented Northeast Wisconsin in the 8th Congressional District from 2011 to 2017.
Speaking from his Tennessee home between Nashville and Knoxville Friday morning, he said it was troubling to watch the committee's hearing earlier this week, as former White House lawyer Pat Cipollone tell the January 6 House committee he intercepted a meeting where Trump, along with outside advisors Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn, and Sidney Powell, discussed the possibility of seizing voting machines after the 2020 election.
"If that had happened, I mean, it would've been a constitutional crisis that was occurring in real time," Ribble said. "But there was absolutely no jurisdiction and there's no power under the U.S. Constitution for the federal government to take a step like that."
Ribble said, considering everything the committee has presented so far, he believed there was already enough evidence to warrant the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) opening a criminal investigation into Trump's role in the January 6 insurrection.
"I feel comfortable right now saying that," Ribble said when asked what evidence would justify the DOJ considering criminal charges against Trump.
"Based on what we've seen, it would be surprising if the Department of Justice is not already looking at something," Ribble added. "Whether they're looking at going after President Trump or not, I think it's doubtful, to be honest with you, but I could see somebody like Mark Meadows, or other high-level staff members, being in the crosshairs."
Ribble said with the committee set to hold what is, for now, set to be the final hearing in primetime next week, he's anticipating what other information makes it into the committee's final report.
He added the most important outcome was what Congress as a whole ends up doing with the committee's findings - actions that could help shape the November mid-term election.