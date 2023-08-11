Former Gov. Walker says not attending GOP debate in Milwaukee is missed opportunity for Donald Trump

MADISON (WKOW) -- GOP candidates are still qualifying to take the debate stage for the Republican National Committee's presidential debate later this month. Eight of the party's most prominent GOP candidates have qualified to take the debate stage on August 23rd.
Candidates were required to secure a minimum of 40,000 individual donors and score at least 1% across three national and state polls.
Former President Donald Trump has continued to maintain his lead as the front-runner of the Republican party and one of the first candidates to meet the RNC's qualifications.
However, Trump was very vocal about his plans to potentially miss the debate, stating that he saw no purpose in attending the event because he is so far ahead in the polls.
"I don't think his supporters will be offended. You know, they're attached to him. They've been following him since 2015, or 2016," Political Expert Barry Burden said. "They're quite loyal. And that's put him at the top of what is now a pretty big field of candidates.'
Trump is currently facing federal charges for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election, an issue Burden said will be a focal point in the debate.
27 News spoke with the former governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker, who had a different opinion.
"I think he needs to come to the debate, so that he's not offending Wisconsin voters. This isn't just the first debate. This is a debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin," Walker said. "Wisconsin is going to be key to winning the presidential election."
Walker went on to say that he thinks the debate will be an opportunity to reach more voters, as Trump has dominated the debate stage in previous elections.
Trump's campaign advisors have stated there is a strong possibility the former president will not attend the GOP's presidential debate later this month.
27 News also spoke to Walker about new strategies Republicans are considering ahead of the 2024 presidential election to target a more diverse group of voters.
Democrats have won 15 of the last 18 statewide races, claiming victory in crucial elections like the governor's race and Wisconsin's Supreme Court.
Young Americans for Freedom is one example of Republican efforts to engage young voters, as the organization is partnering with colleges across the country to educate students on Republican issues.
Walker, who leads the organization, said Republicans are struggling with support from young voters because they are not hearing both sides.
"This isn't something that's just about a campaign, it's not about a digital ad effort. It's not even about a student coalition," Walker said. "This is something I've seen in all our research that started years before, sort of what I would contend to be years of liberal indoctrination, starting at the earliest of ages, all the way through college."
Reports have shown that nearly 25,000 UW-Madison students cast their ballots during the 2020 presidential election. President Biden won Wisconsin by a smaller margin stateside -- at just 20,000 votes.