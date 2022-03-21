Former Grey's Anatomy crew member becomes MD candidate at UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - Five years ago WKOW brought you the story of a young woman who decided to go to med school at UW-Madison in part because of the time she spent on the writing staff for Grey's Anatomy.
Now, it's her Match Day.
A lot has happened in the last five years for MD candidate Olivia Rater. She went to med school in the middle of a pandemic and had two kids while doing it.
"If I think of one moment in med school that was like the closest to kind of a Grey's Anatomy moment, that was like, very pregnant me during a height of a COVID surge, you know, with the trauma surgery team doing traumas in the ER," Rater told 27 News. "So I feel like that was a big, sort of Grey's moment. For me, it felt a little bit surreal to like, be in that situation."
Olivia's specialty is psychiatry.
"I've done a ton of pediatric rotations and really just love working with children and families and I'm just really excited to get to do it as a job," Rater said.
On Friday, she found out she matched at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas.
"I will pick up my kids, and we will go on that next adventure."