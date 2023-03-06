Former 'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto brings 'Night of Comedy' tour to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A seriously funny guy is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to Overture Center this weekend.
Joe Gatto, best known for his role on the show 'Impractical Jokers,' is on the road right now for his 'Night of Comedy' show.
"I guarantee when you walk in the door, three to five laughs, and that's in your pocket," he told 27 News.
Gatto's no stranger to Wisconsin. He started his comedy career in Appleton. He was also a member of the comedy troupe 'The Tenderloins' with his best friends: James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano.
In 2011, the group brought their dynamic to the small screen with the series 'Impractical Jokers.' Gatto spent more than a decade on the show but decided to part ways with the group last year for personal reasons.
"I had to make a change," he said. "I had to figure out how to be the best co-parent to my children, and just rethink some things in my life and the demands of the show."
But don't worry: just because he's not on the show, doesn't mean he and the guys aren't still best friends.
"Yeah, we were friends for 30 years before you even saw us," he laughed. "I'm just not work-friends with them anymore. We're just real-life friends now!"
Now, Gatto is going it alone. It's not something new to him, but it's still a dynamic he's getting used to.
"I was only responsible for 25% of the funny when I was on stage with the other guys. Now it's 100% up to me," he said. "I really took to that challenge, and I'm very proud and excited."
