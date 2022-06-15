Former 'John Doe' spent years in Wisconsin's corrections system before his death

DELAVAN (WKOW) - A man whose body was discovered in Rock County in 1995 spent time in Wisconsin Department of Corrections prisons and programs, escaping from one supervised release program months before his death.
More than 27 years of mystery about the man's identity ended Tuesday when Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson revealed his name: Carl Isaacs Jr.
Authorities said enhanced DNA and genealogical testing in recent years led to the identification. Medical experts said Isaacs was 20 when died, about a year before his body's November 1995 discovery near Turtle Creek. The location his remains were found is ten miles from his Delavan hometown.
In March 1992, online court records state Isaacs was sentenced to five years in prison because of his burglary and vandalism of golf carts and other property at Delavan's city-owned Delbrook Golf Course.
Delavan Golf Commission member and former Delavan Mayor Ron Henriott remembers weeks of periodic theft and damage at the golf course.
"There were some nights where up to 10 to 15 [carts] were damaged," Henriott said. "At certain nights, some of the golfers would stick around and wait inside in the dark out there and keep an eye out."
Henriott said police stake outs led to the capture of Isaacs and other teenagers involved with the crimes. In a 1992 story in the Lake Geneva Regional News, those suspected of the golf course cart incidents were said to be involved in a "demolition derby" with the vehicles.
"They were tampering with the motors and everything else," Henriott said.
State records show that Isaacs was at three different prisons starting in April 1992. By the fall of 1993, Isaacs was at Oregon's minimum security Oakhill Correctional facility.
Records show there were periods of time he was released to home detention and to a halfway house on Odana Road in Madison.
Records show that just before his twentieth birthday in April 1994, Isaacs escaped from an intensive sanctions program. Corrections Spokesperson John Beard said the program has since lapsed, but involved participants were in the community at times. Beard says it's likely Isaacs walked away from a program location.
Isaacs' escape was seventh months before medical experts estimate Isaacs died.
Following the discovery of the unidentified body in Rock County in 1995, Walworth County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Isaacs in 1996 because of his escape.
Rock County Sheriff's officials say their nearly 27-year search for the body's identity included networking with other county and state officials and the FBI.
Sheriff's officials say anyone with information on Isaacs is ask to call 608-757-7911 as they investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and its cause.