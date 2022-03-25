Former Madison anchor talks about journey with epilepsy after seizures on-air

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday is Purple Day to raise awareness for epilepsy.
More than 3 million people are living with the brain disorder in the US.
Friday on Wake Up Wisconsin, the team caught up with a former Madison news anchor and 27 News employee, Sarah Carlson.
Carlson struggled with her epilepsy diagnosis while she was a broadcaster. She had several seizures on-air and eventually had to leave the career she worked so hard to build.
"The worst part of having epilepsy is the moment after, and when you're coming to. And when you realize, oh, no, it's happened again," she remembered.
Carlson found treatment years later by working with Dr. Michael Smith, Director of the Department of Neurological Sciences, Rush Medical College.
Dr. Smith prescribed a medication called XCOPRI and since then, Carlson has been seizure-free.
If you want more information about treatment or resources for people struggling with epilepsy, visit www.epilepsy.com.