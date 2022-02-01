Former Madison child care provider will head to trial in abuse case

MADISON (WKOW) — The case against a former daycare provider charged with child abuse will go to trial.
Kimberly Gebhard, 50, appeared in court for her preliminary hearing on Tuesday where she entered a not guilty plea. She is charged with physical abuse of child with a modifier that the abuse was by a child care provider.
Gebhard is the former owner of Best Friends Day Care, a childcare center that operated out of her home. The childcare center's license has since been revoked.
The charge stems from a September 20, 2019 incident where a four-month-old child was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury. A criminal complaint alleges a Gebhard forcefully pulled the child out of a car seat without supporting his head, neck or body before blowing in his face and dropping him on the floor.
Gebhard originally told first responders the child had been fussy and his breathing sounded "weird" prior to having a "seizure moment" that caused the child to hit his head. A first responder who interacted with Gebhard said her description of the event was odd because in a demonstration she didn't indicate she was support the child's head.
The child's parents told police during their investigation that their child had never had a seizure and a check-up days prior had "no significant findings."
The criminal complaint states an official with American Family Children's Hospital reported the child's case "is being diagnosed as definite abuse of a child/abusive head trauma." Another doctor consulted in the case, Nancy Harper, stated "there is no medical explanation" for the brain injury and findings correlated with "recent abusive head trauma."
The criminal complaint also alleges Gebhard conducted several Google searches related to head trauma, deleting Nest videos, obtaining a lawyer and child abuse in the days after the incident.
Gebhard is expected to appear in court in April for a pre-trial conference.