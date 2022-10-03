Former Madison radio DJ convicted, sentenced to prison for child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Madison radio DJ will spend three years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Court records show Matthew B. Jones, 42, of Mount Horeb, known as "Jackson Jones" to listeners, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in court Monday. In exchange for Jones' guilty plea, prosecutors dropped nine other child pornography possession charges against him.
Jones was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. As a term of his sentence, he is not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, except for his daughter and only with the written consent of an agent and the girl's mother.
Mount Horeb police arrested Jones in February 2021, after being tipped off about potential child porn possession in December 2020.