Former Marquette County Deputy arrested after YouTube video surfaces alleging sexual solicitation of minor

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) — A former Marquette County Sheriff's Office deputy is in custody following an investigation into "potentially inappropriate sexual behavior."
According to a press release from Sheriff Joseph Konrath, Travis Bittelmen was arrested on Wednesday, and his employment with the Sheriff's Office terminated.
"The Marquette Sheriff's Office is aware of a video that was uploaded to YouTube claiming to show an off-duty deputy soliciting sexual activities with a minor," the press release stated. "These are very serious allegations that our agency is deeply concerned about. The investigation is multi-faceted."
According to Konrath, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office are conducting an external criminal investigation.
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation and policy review. The results of the review will be made public after the investigation is complete.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with credible information on the case to contact them at 608-297-2115.