Former McFarland official charged with sexual assault of a child

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) — A former official in McFarland is facing a felony criminal sex charge.
Bradley Czebotar, 74, was charged with first-degree child sexual assault - sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 on Monday.
A criminal complaint alleges Czebotar inappropriately touched a child on up to seven occasions in 2021 and 2022.
Court documents state Czebotar told the child the touching was a "magic trick" and not to tell anyone. The child told authorities "[they] chose to tell because [they] thought that if [they] didn't, it would get worse."
The village of McFarland sent out a news release Wednesday, acknowledging the charge against its former President in his capacity as a private citizen. In the release, a village official says Czebotar has not served in an official capacity since is Village President term ended in April 2021.