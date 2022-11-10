Former MMSD school board president files paperwork to run for Madison mayor

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Metropolitan School District's former school board president is eyeing a new role, now in city government.
27 News obtained Gloria Reyes' declaration of candidacy for the City of Madison's mayor. The document shows Reyes filed the declaration on Nov. 8.
Reyes officially announced her run at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
She said she decided to run after "much thought and encouragement from our Madison community."
She plans to focus on five key issues: public safety and healthy communities, economic development, education, environment and housing and homelessness.
Reyes' campaign website has more information.
The mayoral election will take place in April 2023.
In addition to previously serving as MMSD school board president, she was also deputy mayor under Paul Soglin from November 2014 to April 2019.
This is a developing story that will be updated.