Former NAMI-Wisconsin director pleads guilty to stealing from the organization

MADISON (WKOW) — A former executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Wisconsin has pleaded guilty to some charges in relation to allegations she stole from the nonprofit.
Jessica Gruneich, 42, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court virtually on Monday. There, she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a business worth under $2,500. The court is withholding adjudging a count of identity theft to obtain money or credit and a count of misappropriate ID information to obtain money.
The rest of the charges, including four counts of forgery, two more counts of misappropriate ID information to obtain money, and three counts of theft were dropped as a result of the guilty plea.
Madison Police allege Gruneich used a NAMI Wisconsin credit card to make a large number of unauthorized purchases, including hotel rooms, rental cars, moving expenses and restaurant bills.