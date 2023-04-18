Former Oregon youth soccer player testifies against coach in sex assault trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Oregon youth soccer player testified that her former coach used sessions intended to rehabilitate her injured knee to sexually assault her more than a dozen times, beginning when she was only eleven years old.
Daniel Gildea, 39, of Round Rock, Texas, is on trial for the repeated sexual assault of the now-22-year old woman. The charge against him involves three instances between March 2012 and June 2013.
The woman testified she went to police in December 2018 as a high school senior after realizing the "magnitude" of what had happened and the impact on her.
Gildea came to Dane County from Great Britain as part of a nationwide program to bring soccer coaches with elite skills to help youth players in the U.S.
The woman said when Gildea began to coach her as a pre-teen, he was initially a great coach who understood her goals of appearing in the Olympics and playing soccer collegiately for a Division-1 school.
However, she testified there were times when Gildea was invited to her Oregon home and made her uncomfortable by sitting close to her and touching her outside the presence of her parents. She said he also shared with her his dating experiences, including meeting partners at bars.
The woman said when she injured her knee skiing as a pre-teen, her rehabilitation included personal sessions with Gildea on soccer fields in Oregon. During some of those sessions, Gildea reached under soccer shorts and sexually assaulted her without changing his demeanor or conversation.
"I froze," the woman said. "Definitely felt a little uncomfortable but didn't have an understanding of why I couldn't move. But because he was acting so normal, I just had to act normal as well."
She testified that after she began wearing sweat pants or spandex, the sexual assaults stopped.
Under cross examination, the woman said she remained in touch with Gildea after he left coaching in Oregon. She conceded the reported sex assaults took place on public soccer fields in daylight hours, but said some took place in areas obscured by trees.
Gildea's attorney, Chris Van Wagner, said the woman's accounts over several years have inconsistencies. He said Gildea will take the witness stand in his own defense.
"He has nothing to hide. Nothing," Van Wagner said.
The trial is expected to go to the jury Thursday.