Former owner of Waunakee Veterinary Clinic charged for kicking, striking pets

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) — A criminal complaint alleges the former owner of the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic is accused of abusing six animals in his care.
The document was filed in Dane County Circuit Court Monday and alleges Wesley Arnett hit, kicked and aggressively handled several pets during his time at the clinic.
The complaint includes witness statements from multiple employees of the clinic.
In one of the accounts, the witness said they saw Arnett slam a Great Dane against a wall, slam a terrier's head on the floor and hit its head with a nail clipper on a separate occasion, and kick a dog described as a "little white fluffball."
The complaint describes an instance where Arnett "aggressively lift" a dog by its collar and then "forcefully carry" it by its neck for around 10 feet. He is also seen in this video striking the dog.
The complaint further alleges Arnett accessed employee emails to "delete any videos showing any mistreatment" once he was aware of an investigation It also states he restricted employee access to the video system that covered the treatment area after he heard them "discussing his mistreatment."
The clinic released a statement that Arnett is no longer employed with the clinic and it's under new ownership.
If convicted on all charges, Arnett can face up to $60,000 in fines and 54 months in prison.