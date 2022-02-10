Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler among Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022 class

WKOW) -- After 16 years of eligibility, former Packers safety LeRoy Butler was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will be inducted in August.
LeRoy Butler was known for his big defensive plays, including 38 career interceptions, 20.5 career sacks and 13 forced fumbles. He was a member of the team that made consecutive Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XXXI.
Butler is of course famous for starting the Lambeau Leap tradition. He jumped into the stands after scoring a touchdown in 1993. The rest is history.
Other members of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class include former head coach Dick Vermeil, linebacker Sam Mills, who was in his 20th and final year of eligibility and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.