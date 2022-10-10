Former parole commission chair named as Madison's independent police monitor

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board appointed an independent monitor after an over year-long search.
Activists started calling for the PCOB after the 2015 shooting death of Tony Robinson. In November 2020, the board met for the first time and plans to hire an independent monitor were set.
Now, in 2022, the PCOB announced John Tate II will become the city's first Independent Police Monitor.
"We are honored to welcome him to serve as our inaugural Independent Monitor and look forward to working with him to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and members of the Greater Madison community," said Keetra Burnette, PCOB Chair.
Previously, Tate worked for the Wisconsin Parole Commission as a chair-designee but resigned after he came under fire for paroling a convicted murderer who had served less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence.
Tate is set to start on December 5 with a salary of $125,000, pending Common Council approval.