Former pastor accused of sexually assaulting child at church day camp

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Madison pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
In a place meant for worship, the person appointed as the leader is accused of sinning in that very place.
Robert Stine, the former pastor of Midvale Baptist Church, is charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault by a child care provider.
According to a criminal complaint, Stine is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was 10 years old at the time at the church's day camp.
When detectives interviewed Stine back in April, he told them the church had a summer day camp that expanded into preschool, afterschool and daycare.
When interviewed by a Safe Harbor employee, the girl said Stine touched her inappropriately.
She told the employee Stine would gave her massages on several separate occasions. The victim said Stine offered her the massages and she didn't think she could refuse.
During the massages, the victim said Stine would work his way up to her chest where he would touch her breasts, according to the complaint.
The girl said she had told her older sister about it a few years after but did not tell her mother.
The sister told detectives she remembers her sister confiding in her about it but the girl did not tell her the person's name.
The girl’s mother told investigators she wasn’t aware of the alleged incidents until April 2023 after her daughter told a school social worker what happened.
27 news tried calling the church wanting to know when church staff was made aware of the claims. However, each time the phone went to voicemail.
A quick Google search for Stine brought up a link for the church's website, but the link leads to page that has been taken down.
Stine's attorney Chris Van Wagner told 27 News that Stine "denies that he did anything wrong or illegal."
"He is sorry that people accused him of that but it didn't happen and he looks forward to clearing his name," Van Wagner added.
According to court records, August would have marked Stine's 16th year as pastor.