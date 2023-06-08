Former President Donald Trump indicted for second time

(WKOW) -- Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time.
The indictment was first reported by ABC News, which cited sources familiar with the situation.
Trump himself confirmed the indictment in a statement Thursday evening.
It's the first time a former president has been federally indicted.
This indictment comes in the investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.
Sources tell ABC News the former president faces at least seven counts.
In his statement, Trump said he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday afternoon. ABC News reports the hearing will be an arraignment.
"I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" Trump said in his statement.
Trump was indicted in New York on criminal charges that he falsified business records in connection with a hush money payment. The former president has pleaded not guilty in that case.
This is a developing story that will be updated.