Former President Donald Trump to be in Wisconsin for campaign event Friday

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign event in Waukesha Friday for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
The rally will take place at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 5 — which is only days before the Wisconsin Partisan Primary.
Michels, who launched his campaign in April, earned Trump's endorsement in June.
"Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems, and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine," Trump said in June. "Tim is an America First Conservative who Supports our Second Amendment, Honors our Brave Law Enforcement and First Responders, and Stands Strongly against the Woke Mob trying to destroy our Country."
Michels faces former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, state representative Timothy Ramthun and Adam Fischer in the partisan primary.