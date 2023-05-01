Former Richland Co. deputy takes plea in sexual assault case

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — A former Richland County deputy took a plea deal in a sexual assault case.

On Monday, Timothy Buckley pleaded no contest on a charge of fourth degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. The court found him guilty.

Buckley was a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Office when an investigation began in August. Chief Deputy Aaron Wallace told 27 News Buckley resigned soon after he was placed on administrative leave.

Buckley's charges have been amended since he was originally charged in August. Initially, Buckley was charged with second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff, misconduct / excess authority and sending sexually explicit electronic messages.

As a result of the plea, Buckley has to serve four months in jail and pay $200 in fines, plus court costs. He is not required to register as a sex offender.

A bail report filed in August alleges Buckley improperly touched an inmate.