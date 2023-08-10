Former Rock County deputy sheriff takes plea in child sexual assault case

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A former Rock County deputy sheriff took a plea Thursday in a case related to the sexual assault of multiple children.

Gary Huber, 36, pleaded guilty to four felony charges: two counts of causing a child 13-18 to view sexual activity and two counts of exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child.

The remaining six felony charges were dropped as a result of the plea. These included three counts of child enticement, first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child.

A criminal complaint states Huber assaulted children between 2010 and 2016 and gave them opiates. The victims were between 8 and 12 years old when the abuse started.

Huber was a Rock County Sheriff's deputy from August 2016 through July 2021.

Huber is scheduled to appear for sentencing in October 2023.